Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 193,783 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,783 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

