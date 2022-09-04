Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 209,753 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,753 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,324,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

