Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,711 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 639.5% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 275,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 238,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $874,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 368.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $299.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.63.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

