Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,963 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $180.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.