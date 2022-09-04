Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $503,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

