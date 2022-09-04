Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $614,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
