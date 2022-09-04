Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 632,172 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 995,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 807,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

