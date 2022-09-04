Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of WEX opened at $152.25 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

