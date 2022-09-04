Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,271 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TWOU opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

