Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689,818 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,252,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.