Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 54.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in USA Truck by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in USA Truck by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

USA Truck stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

