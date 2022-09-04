Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIRM stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $919.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

