Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Announces Dividend

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

