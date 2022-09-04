Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after buying an additional 576,300 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

COUP stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

