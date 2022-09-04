Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

