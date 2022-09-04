Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 415.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Datadog by 39,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after acquiring an additional 655,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Datadog by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,998,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Datadog stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.