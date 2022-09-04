Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.6 %

LPG stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,150 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

