Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 654,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

PLOW opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $656.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.