DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

