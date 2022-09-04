Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 448,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $36.75 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

