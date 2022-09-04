Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $116.30 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

