Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.