Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 497,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $45.43 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

