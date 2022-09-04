Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

