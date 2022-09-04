First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

