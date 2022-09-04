FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FE opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

