Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,756,000.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

