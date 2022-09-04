FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 218,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

