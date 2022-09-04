Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GL opened at $96.79 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

