Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $56.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.