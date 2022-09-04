Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after buying an additional 201,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

