GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 88,708 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Baozun

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.