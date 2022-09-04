Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.86 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

