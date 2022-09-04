HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 16,819 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE TNET opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

