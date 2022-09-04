HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 31,117 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

