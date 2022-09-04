HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 75,564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,428.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,116 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,965 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

