HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,662 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

