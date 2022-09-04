HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

