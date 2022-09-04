HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $14.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

