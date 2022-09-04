HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $307.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $338.19. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $284.31 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

