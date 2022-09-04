HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

