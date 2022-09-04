HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,463 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,544,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 100.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 57.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 471,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SIX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,028,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,202,412. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

