HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $261.24 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $280.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

