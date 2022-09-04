HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 61,161 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

