HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after buying an additional 310,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $42.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

