HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 112,319 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.