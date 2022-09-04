HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 112,319 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.