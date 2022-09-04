HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,668 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.