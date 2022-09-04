HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,628 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $173.95 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

