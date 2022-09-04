HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 904,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $936.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.28.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

