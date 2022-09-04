Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

